Colorado Springs military community works to address extremism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Spurred by the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, the military is taking a hard look at extremism in its ranks.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a one-day stand down — a pause of normal operations — between early February and early April to address extremist ideology after the world witnessed military tactics in action by rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

At least two dozen current or former members of the military who participated in the attack could faces charges. Defense Department policy prohibits troops from advocating for or participating in extremist groups. Austin wants military leaders to identify and combat extremism in the ranks.

“It’s not new to our country and sadly it’s not new to our military,” Austin said in a video address to troops. “What is new is the speed and the pervasiveness with which extremist ideology can spread today thanks to social media and the aggressive, organized and emboldened attitude many of these hate groups and their sympathizers are now applying to their recruitment and to their operations. It concerns me to think that anyone wearing the uniform of a soldier, or a sailor, an airman, a Marine, or a guardian or a Coast Guardsman would espouse these beliefs, let alone act on them. But they do. We can’t afford actions and behavior that are at odds with our values.”

The stand down is intended to make military personnel understand the importance of the oath of office, acknowledge what's not allowed and to know the procedures to report suspected extremist behaviors.

“It comes down to personal accountability and intervention,” said Lt. Col. Nina Hill, 4th Infantry Division public affairs officer at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. “If you see something, say something. Otherwise, you’re a part of the problem, instead of the solution.”

Many units at Fort Carson, home to roughly 25,000 soldiers, have already completed the training while others plan to discuss extremism ahead of the April 6 deadline.

“Discrimination and extremism have no place in our formations and will not be tolerated,” Hill said. “This stand-up is the first step in a greater initiative to educate our personnel about how to identify and address these types of errors in thinking, detrimental attitudes and destructive behaviors swiftly.”

“Our number one priority is our people, so we want to address this head-on. Leaders across the installation will discuss the impacts of extremism and the responsibilities of commands to create an environment free of discrimination, hate and harassment to prevent harm to our people and honor the American people's trust.”

The Army conducts criminal background checks on recruits an screens them for tattoos or brands that are extremist or racist before they're allowed to enlist.

“When soldiers join the military they very often bring with them beliefs and influences that have been ingrained in them from a very young age," Hill said. "It is our job is to identify and address indicators of extremist ideologies when we encounter them so that we can help change perspectives and eliminate biases. We must ensure soldiers know that they must live by the Army values.”

The roughly 4,300 cadets at the Air Force Academy, also in Colorado Springs, are asked to live by the core values of “integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.”

The academy plans this month to reinforce policies and values and to begin an open dialogue between cadets, staff and faculty about extremism at its stand down.

“It is imperative to foster a culture of dignity and respect not only here at the academy, but throughout all ranks of the military services as well,” said academy spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews. “The vast majority of those who serve in uniform do so with honor and integrity, but no matter how few espouse beliefs that could lead to unfair treatment of airmen it is an issue that needs to be addressed and confronted head on.”

“The academy has training courses focusing on dignity and respect starting in cadet basic training, and that training and emphasis continues throughout cadets’ time here. The dialogue stemming from the stand down will build on those efforts.”

Cadets are taught from their first days in basic training how they're expected to treat others.

“Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent, has made it clear that it is everyone’s duty and obligation to stand against extremism, as we will with anything that threatens to undermine good order and discipline, trust, and the academy’s culture of living honorably with dignity and respect,” Andrews said.

As cadets graduate, they become officers in either the Air Force or Space Force, both of which are represented in Colorado Springs.

Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases are planning their stand down for March 26.

“There is no tolerance for extremists in our ranks or any extremism activity,” said Meaghan Dorroh, a spokeswoman for the bases. “All military personnel have undergone a background investigation, are subject to continuous evaluation, and are enrolled in an insider threat program. Through these overlapping monitoring processes, behaviors of concern are identified and acted upon as they are manifested.”

Homegrown extremism is viewed as a threat, the Pentagon said.

“As a whole, the Department of Defense is seeing an increase in concerning behavior, consistent with societal increases.... right wing extremists are responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than any other type of extremist group.”

In 2020, the FBI warned the military about 68 cases of suspected extremism in the ranks.

“The vast majority are former military; many with unfavorable discharge records,” the Pentagon said.

Colorado Springs-based tattoo shop Fallen Heroes, opened its doors in 2016 and added its nonprofit Redemption Ink the following year to provide a free service to individuals interested in getting an extremist or hate-inspired tattoo covered.

To date, co-owner David Brown estimates about 20 of the more than 70 tattoos that have been covered were on current or former members of the military.

“Those are usually guys that have come up that way in life and just been in the wrong crowd, then they go into the military and go, ‘Oh s---, these guys are actually really cool and every one of them will step up and save my life,’” Brown said.

Tattoos that have been covered up include swastikas and a portrait of the founding fathers of the Ku Klux Klan.

Brown is surprised by the growing demand for his services, saying there are more than 670 people on the waiting list to get a tattoo covered.

“Prejudice has always been a weird thing to me, it has been a mystery. I simply don’t understand how you can look at another person walking on two feet, shaking your hand, looking you in the eye, and regard them any differently than anyone else because they are brown, black or white. I really don’t get it,” said Brown, who along with is wife Brenda adopted and raised four Hispanic children.

He understands covering up a tattoo doesn’t change a person’s heart but he is hopeful there will be a change.

“We aren’t changing people, we are part of the change they’ve already made and are giving them a second chance at a first impression,” Brown said.