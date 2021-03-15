Watch comedian Tiffany Haddish learn she won Grammy award while filming TV show

Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of “Like a Boss” at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Comedian Tiffany Haddish shared a heartwarming video showing how she found out she won her first Grammy award Sunday.

Haddish was filming her TV show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” when a producer told her the exciting news.

“I’ve been nominated a couple of times,” the producer told the host, Haddish, who was on stage surrounded by children. Haddish began to repeat what her producer told her when he interrupted.

“But I just won a Grammy,” the producer said in Haddish’s ear. Haddish, who was not expecting the news, had to have the producer repeat what he said.

“I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?” Haddish responded.

How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

Haddish’s album “Black Mitzvah” beat out Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld to win the comedy award.

She became the first Black woman since Whoopi Goldberg in 1985 to win the award. She’s also the first woman to win it since 2014, when Kathy Griffin took home top honors.

She detailed the significance of her win in front of the children on stage.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying. It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right?” Haddish said. “It’s a lot of times where you feel, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough?’ And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds you just have to say, ‘You know what, I’m just going to put my best foot forward and give the world the best I got,’ right? Anything is possible.”

She was previously nominated for a Grammy in 2019 in the Best Spoken Word category.

Haddish also posted a behind-the-scenes look at the clip on her YouTube page.