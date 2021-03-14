Man seriously injured in shooting involving Georgia State Patrol trooper

ATLANTA — A man was seriously injured Sunday during a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI is investigating the incident, which happened in Bulloch county. Few details have been released about the shooting, but the GBI confirmed the man’s injuries. No troopers were injured in the incident, the agency said.

The incident is the 15th shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.