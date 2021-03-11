Gov. Cuomo’s office notified Albany police about groping allegation, no criminal probe yet

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office notified Albany police about a staffer’s claim that the governor groped her during an encounter last year at the Executive Mansion after the aide declined to file a formal report.

The detailed claim is the most serious allegation made against the embattled governor so far as six different women, the majority of them former aides, have reported Cuomo sexually harassed or acted inappropriately toward them.

Officials referred the matter to police, as required by state law, just hours after the Albany Times Union published disturbing details about the alleged incident in which the much-younger staffer claims Cuomo aggressively groped her and reached under her blouse.

Cuomo acting counsel, Beth Garvey, confirmed she reported the allegations after a lawyer for the aide told the governor’s office that she did not want to file a report.

“As a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” Garvey said in a statement. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.

“In this case, the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Garvey added.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said in a statement that Albany Police are “ready to assist any victim who seeks to come forward.”

The staffer said Cuomo touched her and made flirtatious comments on multiple occasions in the past, but her bombshell allegations became known as the governor delivered a news conference last week in which he apologized for making anyone uncomfortable and said he never touched anyone “inappropriately.”

The aide became emotional watching the governor’s mea culpa and told a female supervisor about her encounters with the 63-year-old Democrat.

At least one supervisor reported the allegation to an attorney in the governor’s office Monday, the Times Union reported.

“I have never done anything like this,” Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. “The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

Attorney General Letitia James’ office is overseeing an independent probe into the allegations against Cuomo. On Monday, James announced former acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark will lead the review of the governor’s workplace behavior.

The investigators launched a website Thursday to gather information about Cuomo’s conduct.

Calls for Cuomo, also under fire and facing a federal probe for his administration’s handling of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, to resign have come from his fellow Democrats and Republicans alike.

Dozens of Democratic state legislators issued a joint statement Thursday calling on Cuomo to step down amid the ballooning scandal as Assembly members met to discuss actions lawmakers can take to probe the governor’s actions.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the latest claims against Cuomo “disgusting.”

“It’s deeply troubling, the specific allegation, the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable,” he said Thursday morning. “It is disgusting to me and he can no longer serve as governor. It’s as simple as that.”

———

(Daily News staff writer Shant Shahrigian contributed to this story.)

———