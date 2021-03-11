Reputed Sinaloa cartel figures charged in plot to smuggle massive amounts of cocaine into Chicago

CHICAGO — A reputed Sinaloa cartel figure and four associates have been charged in federal court in Chicago with conspiring to smuggle a massive shipment of cocaine into the city in 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Roberto Velazquez Martinez, 36, was extradited to Chicago late last year after being arrested in Peru. A criminal complaint filed in Chicago alleged he masterminded the narcotics transaction, which allegedly involved flying some 375 kilograms, or about 826 pounds, of narcotics via private jet from Honduras to Mexico, where corrupt police officers would then escort the shipment to the U.S. border, court records show.

Earlier this week, a separate indictment was unsealed against four reputed Sinaloa associates who allegedly helped Martinez coordinate the $2.5 million transaction, which took place at a home in southwest suburban Stickney.

Informants working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recorded meetings with Martinez in Honduras in November 2018 where he allegedly bragged about being connected to top cartel bosses, according to the complaint against him.

“I work with a friend who is the third most wanted (by the DEA),” Martinez allegedly said, according to the complaint. “First was El Chapo, then the second, and he is the third.”

At a later meeting in Chicago, Martinez allegedly told one of the informants he’d worked in Chicago for 2 1/2 years but had to go back to Mexico because “things got hot.”

He then pulled up a news article on his phone that detailed several area slayings, and told the informant that before he flew back to Chicago, he’d checked “with a relative in law enforcement” to make sure there were no active warrants for his arrest, the complaint alleged.

Martinez pleaded not guilty and has been held without bond since his extradition, records show.

The four others charged with participating in various aspects of the conspiracy were identified as Camilo Alvarez, 44, of Durango, Mexico; Jose Hernandez Ramirez, 36, of Tamaulipas, Mexico; Ines Chavez Rodriguez, 36, of Santiago Papasquiaro, Mexico; and Louis Reyes Velez, 44, of Stickney.

Velez was arrested in west suburban Cicero on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim.

Alvarez, Ramirez and Rodriguez are all believed to be residing in Mexico and warrants have been issued for their arrests, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

According to the complaint, the investigation began in October 2018 when the informants made a secret recording of Martinez in Mexico City talking about shipping cocaine to the U.S.

Over the next two months, the informants recorded numerous conversations with Martinez and his co-conspirators arranging the Chicago shipment, the complaint alleged.

Agents were watching on Dec. 3, 2018, when Martinez arrived at a downtown Chicago hotel bar to meet with one of the informants, the complaint alleged.

The next day, the crew met Martinez in the parking lot of a clothing store on Harlem Avenue in Berwyn, then followed Martinez to a home on Wisconsin Avenue in Stickney where the deal was to be consummated, according to the complaint.

When DEA agents approached the residence’s detached garage, Martinez and the others took off running, the complaint alleged. One of the co-conspirators, identified only as Individual F, was seen throwing a box into a truck that was later found to contain $145,000 in cash, the charges alleged.

Martinez was able to get away. Authorities later searched the Chicago hotel room where he’d been staying and found his Mexican passport and a U.S. travel visa, according to the complaint.

News reports in Mexico stated Martinez was arrested at an airport in Lima, Peru, as he tried to board a commercial flight.