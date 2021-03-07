Top Democrats in New York Legislature call on Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. — The highest-ranking Democrats in the New York Legislature are questioning Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “ability to continue to lead” and calling on him to step down amid mounting sexual harassment claims.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the unprecedented move Sunday, just hours after the governor defiantly declared that he has no intention of resigning and painted calls for his ouster as politically motivated.

Stewart-Cousins, who last week said she would back efforts to oust the governor should more women come forward, said the swirling scandals centered around Cuomo’s behavior and the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic have become too much of a distraction.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Gov. Cuomo must resign.”

Heastie quickly issued his own statement echoing Stewart-Cousins sentiment.

“We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York,” he said.

In all, five women have come forward claiming that Cuomo made inappropriate comments or came on to them. Four of them are former aides or advisers who say he also fostered a toxic work environment that belittled women.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office is overseeing a review of the allegations against the governor.

Cuomo was at turns combative and defiant in a conference call with reporters on Sunday, calling demands for his ouster “anti-democratic.”

“There is no way I resign,” he said.

The comments from Stewart-Cousins and Heastie come as legislative staffers and the governor’s office prepare to spend the next three weeks embroiled in intense budget negotiations ahead of the state’s April 1 fiscal deadline.

While a handful of Republicans and Cuomo’s fellow Democrats have already said he should leave office, the Legislative leaders’ position will undoubtedly ratchet up the tensions in the capital.

Things have been near a boiling point for weeks as the administration has come under fire for stonewalling lawmakers requests for data related to COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and legislators voted to scale back the governor’s pandemic powers on Friday.

Cuomo earlier in the day said those seeking his resignation are doing so purely for political gain.

“I have a news flash for you: There is politics in politics,” he said as he chuckled. “They don’t override the people’s will. They don’t override elections.”