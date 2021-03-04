Gov. Greg Abbott says winter storm delayed his planned revocation of mask mandate

As questions swirled around his decision to end Texas' mask mandate and lift other pandemic precautions, Gov. Greg Abbott continued Thursday attempting to clarify which doctors and health experts he consulted before making the pronouncement, which has drawn national attention and concern from federal infectious disease experts.

In the end, Abbott named only one physician who endorsed his decision.

In an interview with the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, Abbott also said that he had planned to ease restrictions in late February as new vaccine shipments were set to arrive, denying the idea that he is attempting to refocus public attention away from statewide power outages during a deadly winter storm last month that left millions of Texans in the dark, some for days.

In lifting COVID-19 restrictions, starting Wednesday, Abbott said masks in public places would be optional and restaurants would be able to seat diners at their full capacity.

The timing of his announcement was delayed, he said, because vaccine shipments could not reach the state during the weather and power crisis.

"The decision was made based on certain medical metrics," Abbott said, which primarily included the number of seniors who were expected to be vaccinated. "We want it to be at or above 50 percent, and it will be."

In making his decision, Abbott said his highest ranking staff members and former Republican state representative Dr. John Zerwas, an anesthesiologist and vice chancellor for the University of Texas Health System, were in touch with the state's top health doctor, assessing various metrics relating to the virus. Abbott said he was "communicating through them."

"Those three were in constant contact — daily contact — with Dr. (John) Hellerstedt, who is the commissioner of the state department of Health Services," Abbott said. "They would all discuss all of these metrics and say, how does this data point look or how does that data point look?"

Abbott said Hellerstedt asked the governor to incorporate his advice in the announcement and said, "I included things in my remarks that were requested by Dr. Hellerstedt."

Asked whether any doctor endorsed the removal of the mask mandate, Abbott said, "I can tell you that Dr. John Zerwas did."

Abbott, who was first inoculated in December, reiterated best practices for combating the spread of COVID-19, "which includes wearing a mask. We continue to urge Texans to do that. ... But they don't need government telling them what to do."