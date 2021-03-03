Crane smashes into home with 4 people inside during tree-trimming, Louisiana cops say

A tree-trimming mishap caused minor injuries and damage to a home, Louisiana authorities say. Screengrab from Facebook page of St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

A tree-trimming job went very wrong in Louisiana on Wednesday, causing injuries and damage to a home, according to authorities.

Photos taken by police and firefighters at the scene show a semi truck pointing upward like it’s preparing for takeoff, and an attached crane smashed into the top of a nearby house.

So what caused the mishap?

Authorities say the large truck broke through concrete underneath it, causing the vehicle to sink into the ground, bringing the crane down hard on the house as it went.

“It appears the stabilizers sunk through the concrete causing the truck to lift into the air,” St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 said in a statement.

Four people were inside when the crane came crashing into the home, according to the Slidell Police Department. Only minor injuries resulted from the incident, authorities say.