Georgia singer denied spot on ‘The Voice’ gets a second chance — and wins judges over

Corey Ward didn’t get a spot on “The Voice” the first time, but then he auditioned again. Screengrab from "The Voice" YouTube page

A Georgia singer got a second chance to audition for “The Voice,” and he wowed two judges this time around.

Corey Ward, 34, took to the stage to perform his version of “Dancing on My Own,” a song from pop artist Robyn, according to video posted to YouTube.

Ward shared his talents after he was denied a chance to move forward on the show last season.

“My mom last time was supposed to watch,” Ward told the judges on Monday’s episode. “And right when I went to come here, she had to get rushed to the hospital. So, I’m trying to just hold it together.”

This time, Ward’s mom looked on through a video screen as she continued to receive cancer treatment. She had a chance to see her son win over two celebrity judges: singers John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

“Your performance it made me really focus on the passion and the emotion,” Legend said. “It made me really feel it, and it gave the song a whole new meaning to me.”

Clarkson also made a plea to coach the returning singer through the competition.

“I love a passionate performer, and you are that, my friend,” she said before being selected to work with Ward.

So how did Ward’s latest performance become a success? He said he changed his strategy to stay true to himself.

“The song just better fit me as a person and as an artist,” Ward told judges the NBC singing competition.

The show said Ward lives in McDonough, Georgia, outside Atlanta. He’s from Hartsville, South Carolina, roughly 70 miles northeast of Columbia.

While growing up, Ward’s dad inspired him to make music. His father, a drummer, is now “recovering from a triple heart attack,” officials said.

As Ward made his second run on the show, his goal was to “make his parents proud,” according to NBC.

“I just have to say real quick that I’m so thankful and my heart is full from all the love and support,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “You guys are simply amazing! I hope to make my family, @kellyclarkson and all of you proud!”