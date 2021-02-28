Ruffalo, O’Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Golden Globes

This image released by Amazon Studios shows John Boyega in a scene from "Small Axe." Boyega was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in the TV series, limited series or movie. (Amazon Studios via AP) AP

Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”