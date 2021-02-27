Saudi Arabian air defense intercepts missile over Riyadh

Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted a ballistic missile above Riyadh that was fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the military coalition fighting the rebels said on Saturday.

A video circulating on social media appears to show an anti-missile system destroying the projectile, resulting in an explosion in Riyadh's night sky.

The Saudi-led coalition earlier intercepted a drone that the Houthis purportedly used to attack the city of Khamis Mushait in the south of the country. Nobody has officially claimed the attack.

The Houthis are fighting the internationally recognized government of Yemen for control of the country, and against a Saudi-led coalition that has enjoyed U.S. support in recent years.

The Houthis, a predominantly Shia grouping, are supported by Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch-rival. They have recently intensified attacks of the Saudi kingdom.

In January, Saudi air defense intercepted several missiles above Riyadh. One attack was claimed by the Alwiat al-Waad al-Haq militia, which previously had not been publicly known.

The militia has also announced further attacks in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.