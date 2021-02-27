National

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An earthquake with a reviewed magnitude of 5.3 rumbled through southcentral Alaska at 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

The quake, centered 8 miles northwest of Anchorage, occurred at a depth of about 26 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. Shaking was felt widely across the region.

Saturday’s earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that occurred Nov. 30, 2018, and caused damage throughout Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna region, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

A tsunami was not expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. that the agency didn’t have any reports of damage at that time but would perform “visual inspections of our bridge structures within the quake zone.”

