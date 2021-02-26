Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs recovered after being stolen at gunpoint

LOS ANGELES — Police have recovered two French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga that were stolen at gunpoint by two men who shot the music superstar’s dog walker in the chest Wednesday night, a police official said.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who leads the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, confirmed Friday that the dogs “have been located and are safe.”

At 9:40 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday, two men leaped out of a white sedan in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood and demanded that Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, hand over the musician’s three French bulldogs. As Fischer struggled with the robbers, one of them shot him once in the chest. They grabbed two of the three dogs and sped off in the sedan, described by the police as a Nissan Altima.

Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs’ return, no questions asked. Fischer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is expected to survive.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the police came into possession of the dogs Friday.

