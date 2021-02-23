Federal agents searched home of Olympian Klete Keller on day he was arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Federal agents searched the home of Klete Keller, the five-time Olympic medalist swimmer charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, on the same day he was arrested last month.

According to federal court records, authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at Keller’s residence in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Jan. 14.

A docket entry said the search encompassed the home and “all out-buildings and vehicles located thereon and to include the person of Klete Derik Keller, if he is present at the time of the search warrant execution.”

Last week, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty granted a “partial motion to unrestrict” the case by the government, but a spokesman for the U.S. District Court in Denver said the documents, including the affidavit in support of the warrant and the return, remain sealed.

The docket was removed from public view Tuesday following inquiries from the Los Angeles Times.

Keller’s attorney, Edward B. MacMahon Jr., didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The FBI arrested Keller in Denver last month in connection with the riot. He was first identified amid the chaos in the Capitol Rotunda Jan. 6 through a video recorded by a journalist. Keller stood out thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame and distinctive U.S. Olympic team jacket.

A grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Keller this month. The charges include disorderly conduct in a restricted building, civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Keller, who is free on a personal recognizance bond, hasn’t made a public statement since the riot or entered a plea. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Keller attended the University of Southern California and competed in three Olympics, winning gold medals in the 800-meter freestyle relay in 2004 and gold in the same event in 2008.

———