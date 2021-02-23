National

Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ryan Kang AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.

Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.

Golf Digest staff writer Daniel Rapaport tweeted a statement from Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, shortly after the news broke. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service