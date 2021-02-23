‘The View’ host Meghan McCain slammed for ‘entitled’ comments on COVID vaccine rollout

Fans of “The View” criticized co-host Meghan McCain after she called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci and voiced frustration over not knowing when she’ll be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Screengrab from The View / YouTube

Meghan McCain, co-host of the popular daytime talk show “The View,” is getting flak for her complaints about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S.

On Monday’s episode, McCain called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, to be replaced with someone who “does understand science” and blamed him for what she called “terribly inconsistent messaging” that has left her “frustrated” and confused about when she might be eligible to receive a vaccine.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous,” she told her fellow co-hosts. “I have no idea when and how I can get it.”

Fauci has been a leading voice in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and serves as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Backlash was swift, with critics calling the co-host’s comments “misguided,” “entitled” and “tone deaf.”

“I’m so angry @MeghanMcCain,” one viewer tweeted. “Why does she think she should be entitled to a vaccine?”

“Still can’t stop thinking about how Meghan McCain thought it would be a good idea to complain that she hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet — AND SHE’S A CELEBRITY,” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote.

the fact that meghan mccain, co host of #TheView, thinks that being on TV makes her an essential worker in desperate need of a vaccine pic.twitter.com/EPaeEwMhAJ — Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) February 22, 2021

“I can’t get my vaccine quickly enough so the leading epidemiologist in the world needs to be fired,” someone else wrote, seemingly mocking McCain. “Maximum entitlement alert!!”

Another viewer said McCain’s comments made her “cringe,” and suggested the Fox News alum wait until “after all the most vulnerable, elderly, poor and front liners” receive the vaccine.

McCain told her co-hosts Monday that the nation’s vaccine rollout has “been a disaster,” placing part of the blame on former President Donald Trump before slamming Fauci and the Biden administration over what she said has been mixed messaging.

“I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it ... there’s already a lot of people not getting it,” she said. “We’re already having a messaging problem getting people to take this vaccine. I’m over Dr. Fauci.”

The highly sought after vaccine is being administered in phases, and rollout plans vary from state to state. However, most have prioritized the most at-risk populations including health care employees, essential workers and the elderly. In McCain’s home state of Arizona, officials will rollout out the vaccine in five phases.

The state is currently in Phases 1A and 1B, which prioritizes health care and EMS workers, teachers, childcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and adults aged 65 and older, according to the state health department.

McCain, 35, doubled down on her criticism of Fauci on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don’t like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational.”