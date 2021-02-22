Ejected kayakers survive current by clinging to tree until help arrives, GA photos show

Two Georgia kayakers were saved Sunday after a current flipped them from their boats on the Ohoopee River. Both were wearing life vests and clung to a tree until help arrived. Image courtesy of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Two boaters are lucky to be alive after a current flipped their kayak and sent them floating down the Ohoopee River on Sunday, officials in Georgia say.

Wardens with the state Department of Natural Resources law enforcement division rescued the pair, who clung to a tree until help arrived, according to photos posted online.

One of the kayakers was wearing a life vest and latched on as the current carried him downstream, officials said. The other also grabbed hold of a tree but was unable to paddle against the current.

Yesterday, Game Wardens Patrick Gibbs and Clint Jarriel rescued two kayakers from the Ohoopee River. The current flipped... Posted by Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR on Monday, February 22, 2021

The 119-mile Ohoopee River, located in the eastern-central part of the state near Statesboro, is a tributary of the Altahama River and flows south into the Atlantic Ocean. The river’s gage height, or height of the water surface at a specific pool point, reached just over 18 feet on Sunday, according to water data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

DNR officials said several rivers also reach flood stage, or about 12 feet, during this time of year.

“If you must get on the water, use caution and wear a life jacket,” the department said in a statement.