4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Oklahoma and Kansas, geologists say

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook Oklahoma and Kansas Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 4.3-mile deep quake hit near Manchester, Oklahoma, at 7:56 a.m. CST, according to the USGS. Manchester is in northern Oklahoma near the state’s border with Kansas.

It was felt 150 miles south in Oklahoma City and 73 miles north in Wichita. One woman in Wichita said it felt like the earthquake lasted almost a minute.

It was also felt as far away as Kansas City, which is 270 miles away from the epicenter, according to the USGS. One Kansas City, Missouri, woman said the earthquake lasted around 10 seconds and shook her desk.

More than 1,700 people have reported to the USGS saying they felt the earthquake.

It followed a smaller earthquake about nine hours earlier in Jefferson, Oklahoma, which is about 35 miles away from Manchester. The Thursday night earthquake was a magnitude 2.6, according to USGS, and was felt by 105 people.

There are no reports of injuries from either earthquake.

Earlier this month, a swarm of about a dozen earthquakes rattled northern Oklahoma in a day’s span, including another 4.2-magnitude quake, McClatchy News reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.