Ghislaine Maxwell ‘physically abused’ by jail officer during routine pat-down, her attorneys says

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was “physically abused” during a routine search by a correctional officer at a Brooklyn federal jail and then faced retaliation after complaining, her attorney wrote Tuesday.

The allegation in a Manhattan Federal Court letter from attorney Bobbi Sternheim represented a dramatic escalation of Maxwell’s complaints about conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The British socialite is awaiting trial on charges of grooming Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in the mid-1990s.

Maxwell, Sternheim wrote, is subjected to four or five searches daily. An MDC staffer followers her with a hand-held camera whenever she is being moved.

“Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat-down search. When she asked that the camera be used to capture the occurrence, a guard replied ‘no.’ When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” Sternheim wrote.

“Ms. Maxwell was the subject of further retaliation for reporting the abuse: a guard ordered Ms. Maxwell into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom. Ms. Maxwell’s request to have the camera record the guard alone with her in the confined space was again denied.”

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to allegations she normalized Epstein’s sex-trafficking of children and at times joined in the abuse. Since her arrest in July she’s complained Bureau of Prisons officials are going to extreme lengths to prevent her from committing suicide behind bars like Epstein her former boyfriend.

A jail staffer shines a flashlight into her cell, where she’s being held in isolation, every 15 minutes while she sleeps.

“It is hard to verbally convey the power of a light that bounces off a concrete ceiling in a 6-by-9-foot concrete box into Ms. Maxwell’s eyes, disrupting her sleep and ability to have any restful night. The attenuating effects of sleep deprivation are well documented,” Sternheim wrote.

Maxwell, who prosecutors wrote was worth more than $20 million before her arrest, frequently is served inedible food, her attorney said. Water in the jail has recently been brown and “clouded with heavy particulates,” according to the letter.

“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self — losing weight, losing hair and losing her ability to concentrate,” Sternheim wrote.

Judge Alison Nathan, who has shown concern about Maxwell’s ability to prepare for trial, will consider Sternheim’s letter.