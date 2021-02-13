Biden aide Ducklo resigns over report he threatened reporter

WASHINGTON — White House spokesman TJ Ducklo has resigned after a recent report that he threatened a reporter who was investigating his relationship with another journalist.

“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The discussion took place with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, she said.

On Friday the White House suspended Ducklo for a week without pay over the incident.

Vanity Fair reported Friday that Ducklo used misogynistic language as he threatened a Politico reporter who was reporting on Ducklo’s relationship with an Axios reporter.

“No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior,” Ducklo said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone.”

Ducklo worked in the communications department at Bloomberg from April 2016 to March 2017.