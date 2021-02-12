Preschooler eating lunch narrowly avoids stray bullet from shootout, Louisiana cops say

Louisiana police have issued an arrest warrant for a man allegedly linked to a shootout that sent a stray bullet into a Head Start preschool, narrowly missing a child. Screengrab from KLFY

A 4-year-old was nearly hit when a bullet from a nearby shooting barreled though the cafeteria wall of an early childhood education center, according to Louisiana authorities.

The St. Martinville Head Start Center was immediately placed on lockdown Wednesday after authorities say people in two cars began shooting at one another, narrowly missing a child inside the school.

“This type of criminal behavior in our city needs to stop NOW!” St. Martinville police said in a statement. “We have someone driving up to a vehicle, shooting at it, someone obviously shoots back and one of the bullets went through the wall of the smile head start. These criminals are putting our kids’ lives in danger to ‘be hard’ or settle some sort of beef.”

The child’s mother told KFLY her son was at lunch when a stray bullet shattered the plate he was carrying. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to his eyes and face from the plate breaking, the news station reported.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Perry Marie, who lives nearby and has a daughter who teaches at the school, recalled hearing five or six gunshots around noon on Wednesday.

“When that bullet hit the school, that little boy or little girl could have gotten hit with that bullet,” Marie said, according to KLFY. “Thank God it hit the plate. You never know where a bullet is going to go. It travels. That’s what they’re not understanding. What’s wrong with these kids now?”

On Thursday, St. Martinville Police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for a suspect linked to the shooting.

Davontae “Blackie” Gardner is wanted on several charges including aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapons, negligent injuring and seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to authorities.

Police said Gardner is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.

The shooting remains under investigation.