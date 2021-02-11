Nasal spray recall: A yeast contamination can bring ‘life-threatening fungal infections’

A yeast contamination caused a recall of Manukaguard Allercleanse nasal spray, manufacturer NDAL MFG announced Wednesday night through an FDA-posted recall notice.

That notice said a yeast contamination used “in the population most likely to use it (children, adults, and elderly), may result in adverse events that necessitate medical or surgical intervention. However, use of this contaminated product in immunosuppressed individuals may result in life-threatening, invasive fungal infections.”

Retail sales of the over-the-counter manuka honey nasal spray, which is marketed as a cleanser of sinuses and nasal passages, are through Amazon.com and brick-and-mortar stores such as CVS.

The lot recalled is No. 2010045 with expiration dates BB 10/2023 and UPC code No. 858631002128. Return the spray to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can reach NDAL at 800-916-1220 or by emailing support@manukaguard.com, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.