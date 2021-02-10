New York releases nursing home COVID-19 death data, responds to lawmakers’ questions 6 months later

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s top health official provided answers late Wednesday about the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes — six months after lawmakers sought the information.

Senate Democrats released a 16-page letter State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker provided in response to a list of questions legislators sent to the Cuomo administration official last summer.

“While we appreciate that our letter from August 2020 has finally been answered and, two weeks ago, nursing home data was released, it is unacceptable that it took so long,” a trio of top Senate Democrats said in a statement after meeting with health officials.

The letter, which includes updated data showing 15,049 residents of elder care facilities died due to the virus, comes in the wake of a report from Attorney General Letitia James that found the state under-counted COVID-19 nursing home deaths by as much as 50%.

James’ report, released last month, prompted Zucker to finally reveal the true toll of coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes by including people who died after being transferred to hospitals in the state’s tally. That sent the state’s official count from under 9,000 to over 15,000.

Some of the state’s hardest hit facilities were located in the five boroughs, including Parker Jewish Institute for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Queens, which lost a staggering 116 residents, according to information released by the state over the weekend.

Another 80 seniors died at Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Staten Island.

The state also released information late Wednesday sought by the Empire Center, a conservative watchdog group that sued the Cuomo administration for stonewalling a Freedom of Information request.

A judge ruled last week the state had five days to comply with the query for detailed data about elder care facility deaths.

In a statement, the group said the information finally provided “falls short of what was requested.”

Lacking from the data released is information about the deaths of 600 residents that occurred outside of long-term care facilities in which a COVID-19 diagnosis was presumed rather than confirmed, according to the Empire Center.

The department provided a summary of those deaths, but not their dates.

“This six-month fight should not have been necessary, the department should have been disclosing these numbers all along, and certainly should have provided them upon request — not just from Empire Center, but from legislators, reporters and members of the public,” Bill Hammond, a senior fellow for health policy with the group, said in a statement. “We are in the process of analyzing the data provided and will share our findings in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Cuomo administration has faced mounting criticism from both sides of the aisle over the state’s handling of nursing homes, and Zucker’s letter to lawmakers echoes many points already made by Gov. Cuomo and other officials in defense of how they handled the pandemic.

Central to the anger aimed at the governor has been a controversial Health Department edict issued last March mandating nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients if they had the ability to care for them. Critics say the measure led to widespread infections across elder care facilities, but Cuomo and Zucker have repeatedly said the virus was already in nursing homes due to asymptomatic staffers.

“The March 25th advisory memo was not a directive to nursing homes to take residents for whom they could not provide care, and as shown by the data, admissions were clearly not a factor in introducing COVID for at least 98% of nursing home facilities that had admissions between March 25th and May 8th,” Zucker wrote in the letter.

He also stands by the state’s methodology and the data made publicly available for much of the pandemic, which only counted nursing home residents who died in the facilities in which they lived.

“Some nursing homes have reported certain fatalities for residents who died outside their facility, after those individuals were no longer under their care, where the facility suspected - but lacked confirmation - that the cause of death was COVID related,” he wrote. “During data verification attempts by DOH, nursing homes have indicated that these reports are unreliable because they speculated from incomplete medical information, and could not confirm that information with the facility at which the patient died.”

After releasing the updated death toll following the AG’s report, Zucker said he planned to present the information at an upcoming legislative budget hearing that was pushed back to later this month.

The letter also reveals the state has spent and administered more than $12 billion to address the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes and hospitals, including $36.2 million in state funds.

In a statement, Sens. Rachel May (D-Syracuse), Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) and James Skoufis (D-Orange County) said they will review the information ahead of the hearing and “follow up with the Administration.”

The trio also took a shot at Republicans, who have railed against Cuomo and called on the Democratic majority to issue subpoenas in order to get more information from state officials.

“To be clear, we will certainly have more questions as we review this information,” they said. “While some of our Republican colleagues in the Legislature continue to shamefully play politics with the tragedy that unfolded in our state’s nursing homes, we are, instead, committed to getting answers, holding stakeholders accountable, and advancing legislative solutions in a sober, thoughtful manner.”