National

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

  Comments  

National

District court orders California’s defiant Santa Clara County to let churches resume inside worship services

National

Fox News files motion to dismiss Smartmatic defamation lawsuit

National

Woman left with broken legs, dead dog after Philly police officer crashes car into her home at 70 mph

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service