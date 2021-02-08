ICU nurses in San Diego say relaxed staffing levels are affecting patient care

SAN DIEGO — Since it started allowing hospitals to bend nurse-to-patient ratios last March, California has made it clear that this was supposed to be a temporary measure, a way of handling the staffing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instructions posted in June told hospitals they must "resume mandatory staffing levels as soon as feasible," even if doing so required bringing in "other staffing options" such as brigades of temporary "registry" workers to help bolster the front lines.

But intensive care nurses at Kaiser Permanente's Zion Medical Center in San Diego say that's not what's happening. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, they say their employer continues to assign them three or more patients per shift — one more than state law normally allows — without providing enough backup.

Kaiser disagrees.

In a written statement, Kerry Forde, chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente San Diego, called the insufficient staffing claims "false," stating that it has collaborated with the union representing its San Diego nurses in building and executing a "team-based" staffing plan that was "reviewed and approved" by the California Department of Public Health.

The back-and-forth comes as the California Department of Public Health announced last week that, starting this week, waivers granted to hospitals across the state allowing facilities to temporarily exceed nursing ratios will expire, returning to a maximum of two patients for each intensive care nurse rather than the three currently allowed.

Kaiser indicated that it will request that its waiver remain in place in order to help cope with the lasting effects of a surge of COVID-19 patients that filled hospitals to capacity in December and January. Palomar Health, Scripps Health, Sharp HealthCare, and Alvarado Hospital all said last week that they may also file similar extension requests if they judge that patient demand continues to exceed staffing supply and no supplemental staffing support is available from state sources.

Collectively, San Diego County hospitals had 1,183 COVID-19 patients in beds as of Thursday, a number that is 621 less than the peak of 1,804 recorded on Jan. 12 but still three and a half times the 331 COVID patients admitted on Nov. 13 when numbers started steadily increasing during the recent holiday surge.

Staffing ratio angst is not limited to Zion, which is Kaiser's older medical center located miles away from its new San Diego Medical Center in Kearny Mesa.

On Dec. 28, Palomar Health nurses protested elevated nursing ratios, claiming that they have eroded the quality of the care they are able to provide. University of California nurses across the state made similar arguments almost one month later, on Jan. 27, successfully pressuring the state to deny new staffing waivers requested by UC San Francisco and UC Irvine.

Generally, hospitals assigning elevated numbers of patients to nurses have employed a "team nursing" model which brings in various helpers, often registered nurses from areas of hospitals that serve patients that are not as sick as those in intensive care units, to handle the more mundane tasks that patients need, freeing up critical care specialists to focus on highly-technical tasks such as medication and respiratory management.

Kaiser said it has done just that for its ICU at Zion.

In addition to not pursuing moratoriums on staff taking leave when they feel they need it, Forde said there has been plenty of effort, and money, spent on bringing in help.

"We have heavily invested in procuring traveling nurses, seasonal registered nurses, retirees and rapid response travelers to supplement our core team of registered nurses and provide the downtime they require," Forde said.

But several Zion nurses said they have recently felt under supported in the day-to-day work schedule which generally involves caring for more than 30 total ICU patients.

One nurse said managing three patients on a shift with little such backup has become "the new normal."

"We cannot do our jobs properly," they said. "We just physically can't take care of this many patients that are this sick."

Another, who said they also work part time at another local hospital, said that Zion has brought in noticeably fewer traveler nurses under temporary contracts to help share the load.

"We are definitely having some staffing issues that they are not addressing," they said.

There are open questions about whether and to what extent staffing is affecting the quality that patients are receiving.

Several "huddle" messages provided by one nurse appear to show an overall increase in preventable infections and pressure ulcers on the unit, though it is unclear whether such increases are due to huge surges in the number of patients needing care or to less-than-ideal staffing levels.

For example, the documents indicate that the unit's number of central line-associated blood stream infections increased from a total of one in December to three in January. A hospital-acquired infection report from the California Department of Public Health indicated that Zion had just four such infections in all of 2019, the most recent year for which comparative data are available. Likewise, the number of catheter-associated urinary tract infections, according to the reports, increased from two in December to four in January. A hospital-acquired infection report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services indicates that the facility had 13 such infections during all of 2019.

Government agencies rated Zion's 2019 central line infection performance better than its peers while urinary tract infections were rated "no different" than overall results nationwide.

The reports also indicate that four patients had pressure ulcers in January, the first, according to a report in December, to occur since Oct. 12. Comparative totals were not available from government data repositories.

Overall, though, Medicare has had a favorable opinion of the care that Zion and its staff have provided in the past, issuing the facility a rating of four of five stars in its Hospital Compare consumer-oriented website.

It is difficult to know whether other hospitals have seen similar issues as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has flooded intensive care units this winter. Many operated under more-relaxed nursing ratios and struggled to find enough trained staff to keep up with demand for services. The federal government, acknowledging just how thinly the workforce was spread, significantly relaxed some paperwork requirements, meaning that data, in some cases, is arriving more slowly at state and federal monitoring programs. A report on quality results for all hospitals in 2020 is not expected until the spring.

Forde, the Kaiser nursing executive, called using the numbers contained in its huddle tracking reports to suggest a diminishment of the overall quality of care to be "misleading."

"A huddle message is a tool used to provide transparency for events happening in the unit," Forde said. "Huddle messages are not risk-adjusted for disease or comorbidities and provide no statistically significant assessment of care outcomes."

Indeed, it is common practice in health care assessment to adjust "raw" case totals to take into account the overall illness levels of patients as they are admitted for care.

Forde said the numbers visible in the reports are more about the severe sickness of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care than they are about the care itself.

The executive said the hospital investigates every safety event, including infections and pressure injuries, "to look for opportunities to improve," offering round-the-clock consultations for anyone with a concern.

But two ICU nurses said they have volunteered to pick up extra shifts to help back up their colleagues only to be told no extra help is needed even as nurses continue to be assigned three ICU patients at a time.

While three patients might not seem like many to the general public, ICU nurses said they often spend up to an hour at a time in their patients' rooms tending to complex problems that range from minute adjustments to what can be a dozen different medications for COVID-19 patients to constantly cleaning up the results of laxatives prescribed to patients suffering from constipation because they are receiving heavy doses of pain medication.

A third patient, then, might wait longer if two others have more critical problems, reducing the frequency of the basic maintenance, from vital sign checks to catheter cleaning.

"With three patients, you don't get to things as soon as you would with two patients," a nurse said.

The situation, nurses added, has regularly involved nurses not feeling comfortable taking breaks and meals while serving 12-hour shifts.

"We are just literally running on empty," a nurse said.

The California Department of Public Health said in an email Wednesday that Kaiser's request for continued staffing waivers is "being reviewed." Only those that can show staffing "is insufficient to meet demands" are being granted, the agency added, noting that any facility can "place an urgent request with CDPH to assist in filling staffing needs."