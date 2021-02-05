FBI arrests Mercer County woman for suspected role in Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH — A Mercer County woman who told the New Yorker magazine about how she breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and is seen on videos wearing a pink hat and using a pipe to smash a window will remain jailed pending a hearing next week in Pittsburgh.

Rachel Marie Powell, 40, of Sandy Lake, turned herself in to the FBI in New Castle on Thursday night.

She appeared briefly by video in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon, after which U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Dodge ordered her held in U.S. custody.

Her image had been posted on an FBI bulletin on Jan. 16 and agents were seen searching her home on Thursday.

In a Feb. 2 New Yorker piece, she detailed her actions at the Capitol and described herself as a 40-year-old mother of eight and a Donald Trump supporter.

An FBI affidavit makes reference to that story as evidence against her, in addition to numerous images of her smashing windows and gaining access to the Capitol while wearing a distinctive pink hat and holding a cellphone. The FBI said she also used a bullhorn to exhort fellow rioters to storm the building.

She is charged with obstruction, depredation of government property, entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

In the affidavit, the FBI said Powell is seen in videos yelling through the bullhorn to the crowd and giving "very detailed" instructions about the layout of the Capitol. She can also be heard saying she had just been inside the building in an adjacent room and that the rioters should "coordinate together if you are going to take this building."

In addition, the FBI said, she can be heard telling them that they "have another window to break."

Videos show her and others hefting a large pipe and using it as a battering ram to smash a window, and she is later seen entering the window, the FBI said. Other videos show her inside the building.

After the FBI published images of Powell, agents said they received a tip from a source indicating the person in the pictures was Powell. The tipster also directed agents to her Facebook account, which includes a picture of Powell at a shooting range.

Agents later saw the New Yorker piece, in which she talks to a reporter about her role as a leader that day at the Capitol.

"Listen, if somebody doesn't help and direct people, then do more people die?" she was quoted as saying. She later says, "that's all I'm going to say about that. I can't say any more. I need to talk to an attorney."

Powell faces a detention hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan.

Federal prosecutors want her detained as a danger and a flight risk. Her lawyer, Michael Engle, says she is neither.

"We plan to argue for Rachel’s release from custody on Tuesday," he said in an email after Friday's hearing. "Rachel did turn herself in to the FBI on Thursday in New Castle, Pa., per their instructions. On Wednesday, I contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC to ask if charges were pending and to offer a voluntary surrender of my client in DC. We did not learn of the actual existence of any charges until the next day (yesterday) and Rachel surrendered herself."