News briefs

Trump’s campus harassment rule gets Texas backing in court fight

Texas won a court ruling that could complicate Joe Biden’s plan to put a “quick end” to a Trump administration rule that the new president says weakened efforts to combat sexual harassment at schools and college campuses.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, was granted permission Thursday to intervene as a defendant in a lawsuit filed last year by 19 other states, which argued the U.S. Department of Education rule in May undermined the landmark Title IX law requiring universities to be free of discrimination based on sex, including sexual assault and harassment.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Donald Trump appointee, granted the Texas request over the objection of the Democrat attorneys general who said Paxton’s concerns were based on “speculative fears” about the Biden administration.

The move by Paxton is his latest effort to defend policies from Trump’s one-term presidency, and hints at the legal challenges Biden may face as he implements his own initiatives. Last month, Texas won a temporary restraining order against Biden’s plan to freeze deportations for 100 days, arguing the pause would violate an agreement the state reached with the Trump administration to be consulted on any changes to immigration policy.

The Title IX case in federal court in Washington had been on track to become moot as Biden, who took office last month, vowed to change the rule he called “a green light to ignore sexual violence.” The new president’s criticism echoed the lawsuit’s claim that the Trump rule erodes privacy protections for victims and creates unfair barriers to filing complaints.

“In light of this sea change, Texas can no longer rely on the Department to adequately represent its interests in defending the Final Rule,” Paxton, an outspoken Trump booster, said in the state’s request to intervene, which was filed on the last full day of the Trump administration.

In his ruling, Nichols said courts have “wide latitude” to allow parties to intervene, and that “Texas sought intervention near the time its interests diverged from the Department of Education.

— Bloomberg News

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard must remain in Canada jail while he fights extradition

NEW YORK — Fallen fashion mogul Peter Nygard must remain in a Canada jail while he fights extradition to Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking, a Winnipeg judge ruled Friday.

Justice Shawn Greenberg said concerns Nygard might tamper with witnesses outweighed the 79-year-old’s claims his health was deteriorating behind bars. The judge said the mogul’s coronavirus fears did not warrant bail.

“It is not a get-out-of-jail-free card,” the judge said, according to Reuters.

Nygard faces federal charges in Manhattan of an elaborate trafficking operation since 1995 in which he drugged and sexually abused women at “pamper parties” in the U.S., Canada and the Bahamas. He was arrested in Canada in December.

“On behalf of the survivors of Peter Nygard’s decades-long sex trafficking conspiracy, we thank the Court for recognizing the imminent danger that he and his myriad conspirators pose to the safety and well-being of society. This is a first step in a belated path to justice for hundreds of innocent victims,” said Greg Gutzler, an attorney for more than 75 Nygard accusers.

A Nygard spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry. He’s claimed the charges are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by his neighbor in the Bahamas, billionaire Louis Bacon.

It is unclear how long the extradition process will take, though Nygard is expected to mount an aggressive legal fight.

— New York Daily News

Orlando man arrested for flying drone in Super Bowl restricted area, feds say

An Orlando man flouted national airspace restrictions by flying a drone over events held to celebrate Super Bowl LV in downtown Tampa Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Henry Jimenez, 33, was charged in the Middle District of Florida with violating national defense airspace, the office said in a release. If convicted, Jimenez could face up to one year in federal prison.

On Feb. 3, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over downtown Tampa to secure the area ahead of Super Bowl LV, according to the release.

FBI agents saw a drone flying near the Barrymore Hotel along the Tampa Riverwalk that same day, and found Jimenez operating the drone around half a mile away.

Investigators found Jimenez flew his drone outside his line of sight and over people and moving vehicles, violating FAA regulations for recreational drone usage.

Jimenez told agents he knew about the temporary flight restriction, showing them an alert he received from his drone application warning about it, and said he has an FAA license to operate the drone, officials said.

Authorities said data from the drone’s flight path showed it flying over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, which is hosting the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience ahead of Super Bowl LV. The ticketed experience includes exhibits and interactive games, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The park is located 3.5 miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

— Orlando Sentinel

Doctor who treated Navalny after poison attack in Siberia has died

MOSCOW — A Russian doctor who treated leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny immediately after a poison attack last August has died at the age of 56.

The deputy chief physician for anaesthesiology and resuscitation, Sergei Maximishin, "suddenly passed away," his hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk announced. Maximishin had worked at the hospital for 28 years.

The hospital did not give a cause of death, but media reports said that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

In November, the head doctor at the same hospital, Alexander Murakhovsky, who had come under pressure for his treatment of Navalny, was promoted to the position of health minister for the region.

At the time, Murakhovsky had certified that Navalny was suffering from a metabolic disorder, not the effects of poisoning. Navalny accused him of "falsifying" the diagnosis.

Navalny collapsed during a flight on Aug. 20. After a stopover, the 44-year-old was taken to the Omsk hospital. On Aug. 22, Navalny was flown out to Berlin and treated for weeks at the German capital's Charite Hospital.

According to investigations by several laboratories, he was poisoned with the agent Novichok. Russia, on the other hand, claims that it has not been able to prove that Navalny was poisoned and is therefore not investigating the matter.

Navalny himself was arrested after his return to Moscow and sentenced to several years in prison earlier this week for allegedly violating the terms of his probation in a previous criminal case for fraud and misappropriation of funds while in Germany.

Navalny was unable to comply with the terms of his probation as for large parts of his convalescence in Berlin he was in a coma, but when sentencing him to prison time the Russian judge insisted that the rules apply whatever the circumstances.

— dpa, Berlin