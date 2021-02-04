News briefs

Indicted Giuliani associates hit with SEC complaint

Two former associates of Rudy Giuliani were slapped Thursday with a Security Exchange Commission complaint detailing how they spent more than $2 million in investors’ money on fancy clothes, travel and other luxuries.

David Correia and Lev Parnas allegedly promised investors their money would only go toward an insurance start-up ironically named “Fraud Guarantee.” Instead, the pair splurged at casinos, luxury clothing stores and nightclubs, according to the SEC complaint.

The two men already face criminal charges for the alleged seven-year scam bilking investors in the company, as well as lying to the Federal Election Commission. Correia has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Monday. Parnas has pleaded not guilty.

The SEC complaint seeking to recoup investors’ losses features new details on how the pair lived lavishly off the sham company.

More than two-thirds of an $80,000 investment in February 2016 went toward personal expenses — including nearly $9,000 at luxury clothing stores, $5,400 at a casino, $5,000 on travel and hotels, and nearly $32,000 withdrawn in cash, according to the complaint.

A $300,000 investment in October 2016 went toward $16,400 on jewelry and clothes, $50,000 on a political contribution, $13,700 spent at nightclubs and restaurants and $14,500 on luxury cars, the complaint states.

They also splurged $3,200 at a Miami art gallery, according to the complaint.

Correia’s attorney declined comment. A lawyer for Parnas did not respond.

California issues largest COVID-19 penalty to San Quentin State Prison after deadly outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Quentin State Prison faces California’s single largest penalty yet over workplace safety violations contributing to the spread of COVID-19, the state announced on Thursday.

The prison faces a $421,880 fine stemming from a June inspection by regulators from Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA.

Cal/OSHA also handed a $39,600 penalty to Avenal State Prison for violations that were found following inspections that occurred as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak there.

The citations come just days after the state Office of the Inspector General released a scathing report, criticizing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and California Correctional Health Care Services for risking the lives of thousands of inmates and prison staff by rushing the transfer of dozens of medically vulnerable inmates to two facilities, one of which was San Quentin.

By the end of August, more than 2,230 San Quentin inmates and nearly 280 staff members had become infected with COVID-19; 28 inmates and one staff member died from complications related to the virus, according to the inspector general report.

The Cal/OSHA inspection of San Quentin echoed some of the Inspector General findings, such as that the prison failed to isolate newly arrived inmates who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Cal/OSHA determined that San Quentin staff were not provided adequate training or equipment for working with COVID-19 infected individuals, and employees who had been exposed to COVID-19 positive inmates were not provided proper medical services, including testing, contact tracing and referrals to physicians or other licensed health care professionals,” according to a division statement.

Report: Lech Walesa nominates Russia's Navalny for Nobel Peace Prize

WARSAW — Former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa has nominated imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny for the prize, Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Thursday.

In his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Walesa recognized Navalny's "courage and efforts aimed at uncovering corruption, defending political pluralism and opposing the increasingly authoritarian Russian regime."

"(Navalny is) fighting against totalitarianism for the ideas of democracy, basic human laws and freedoms, just as I fought in Communist Poland decades ago," Walesa wrote.

Navalny returned to Russia in January after receiving treatment in Germany following an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok. He was immediately detained upon his arrival.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that he should serve more than 2/12 years in a penal camp for a probation violation because he failed to check in with authorities while he was in Germany recovering from a poison attack that has been blamed on Russian domestic intelligence.

Navalny has been on probation since 2014 in a fraud case, which he has long condemned as political and the European Court of Human Rights, or ECHR, said involved "arbitrary and unfair" proceedings.

The former Polish president and leader of the Solidarity trade union, the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc, received the prize in 1983.

