Casino mogul Steve Wynn’s colossal California mansion on market for $110M. Take a look

Casino developer Steven Wynn is hoping to profit off of his ginormous Beverly Hills estate by listing it for $110 million, a mansion that he purchased for $47.8 million in 2015 from Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano, according to Realtor.com.

While the price hike might seem steep even for the California real estate market, he has his reasons.

The billionaire added around 8,000 square feet to that already colossal mansion, taking it from 19,000 to over 27,000 square feet.

According to Mansion Global, a trio of professionals were involved in the property’s “overhaul,” including landscaping by Robert Truskowski, architecture by William Hablinski and interior design by Roger Thomas.

Inside, the mansion comes with everything a billionaire, or Hollywood bigwig, could ever dream up: Indoor/outdoor main dining area, theater screening room, spa suite, full gym, grand living room, wine room, elevator, primary suite with dual amenities, four en-suite guest bedrooms, full kitchen, three staff bedrooms and a guest lanai suite.

“Everything Steve does, he does to the highest standard,” listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz of Hilton & Hyland told Mansion Global. “I go into $100 million houses and they say ‘this is our screening room’ and there’s a projector from Best Buy hanging from the ceiling. This has a projection room with a quarter million dollars worth of equipment. That’s a testament of how he does stuff.”

Wynn is the former CEO of Wynn Resorts who stepped down amid accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018, according to NPR. He has denied the allegations.