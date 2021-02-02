Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene liked Facebook post supporting use of assault rifle to ‘clean house’ in Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support on Facebook last year for using her assault rifle to “clean house” on Capitol Hill, the New York Daily News has discovered, adding to a tranche of disturbing social media posts for which the Georgia Republican is facing calls to be expelled from Congress.

Greene, a first-term congresswoman with a long history of promoting QAnon and other far-right conspiracy theories, posted a Facebook photo of herself on Jan. 20, 2020, firing an MK18 assault rifle in a wooded area.

A Facebook user named Barry Wallace commented on Greene’s gun-gushing post: “If she will do that in Washington, now that is how you clean house. If she does that their (sic) will be no pond to drain in Washington.”

Greene, who had announced her campaign for Congress several months earlier, liked Wallace’s comment in response.

Greene’s office did not return a request for comment Tuesday on why she liked a post that appeared to suggest violence should be waged in the nation’s capital.

The latest Greene discovery comes as the House Rules Committee is preparing to vote Wednesday to strip the congresswoman of her committee assignments in the wake of various other incendiary social media posts resurfacing.

Dozens of Democrats are separately pushing for the House to vote on a resolution to expel Greene from Congress for good.

Similar to the 2020 post about the assault rifle, Greene liked Facebook comments in 2018 and 2019 calling for the executions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and “deep state” FBI agents, as first reported by CNN last week.

But Greene’s promotion of violence extends beyond her use of the like button.

In a previously undiscovered chain of tweets from January 2019, Greene wrote a lengthy pro-Trump screed in which she declared that “traitors” deserve death.

“Death to Tyrants and Traitors, is our battle cry! For We are The People, the giant within! We are going to make them pay for their sin!” she wrote along with a doctored photo of a man with a pyramid for a face, a symbol synonymous with the anti-Semitic “New World Order” conspiracy theory, which overlaps with the QAnon belief that the government is being controlled by a nefarious cabal.

In a barrage of other social media posts, Greene has made clear that she considers just about all Democrats and even some Republicans “traitors.”

She has used the harsh label routinely in Facebook and Twitter posts while railing against Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and other members of Congress.

In the 2019 tweet chain about “traitors,” Greene also posted photos of President Joe Biden near children and wrote, “They toy with our children in plain sight. Yet truly they are the thief in the night.” A key tenet of the QAnon theory is the unfounded claim that Satan-worshipping Democrats are operating a global child sex trafficking ring.

Greene’s amplification of deranged conspiracy theories has long been known, but the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol added a layer of urgency to the push for reprimanding her.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican in Congress, condemned Greene on Monday, calling her a “cancer” in the party.

Despite the widespread backlash, Greene, an ultra-loyal ally to former President Donald Trump, has refused to apologize.

“Too bad a few Republican Senators are obsessing over me, instead of preparing to defend President Trump from the rabid radical left,” Greene tweeted Tuesday in reference to the ex-president’s forthcoming impeachment trial on charges that he incited the attack on the Capitol. “Focus on ending the witch hunt. Do your job!”

———