News briefs

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has paid nearly $50 million to sex abuse accusers

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has paid nearly $50 million to women who were sexually abused by the multimillionaire sex offender, a new court filing reveals.

The hefty sum was included in a filing in the U.S. Virgins Island court, where the accused sex trafficker filed his will. The account of Epstein’s estate, covering Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, shows that the Epstein Victims Compensation Program paid $49,850,000 to resolve claims of sexual abuse.

If an accuser accepts an offer from the program, she must waive the right to pursue a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate or his employees.

The filing also shows that Epstein’s estate had $49,100,294 in cash at the end of 2020, $53,000 in vehicles and $338,804 in artwork, collectibles and furnishings.

A list of lawsuits against Epstein shows that more than 20 have been dismissed — a sign those claims were likely resolved out of court.

— New York Daily News

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK — Andrew Yang, the onetime presidential candidate who is now running for New York City mayor, has tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Tuesday.

“After testing negative as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result,” Yang said in a statement Tuesday. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits.”

Yang said he would go into quarantine and stick to virtual events for an unspecified length of time.

“When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future,” he stated.

The former Democratic contender for the White House-turned-local politician has made numerous public appearances, including speeches, subway rides and visits to stores, since launching his mayoral run last month.

A Yang staffer previously tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the candidate to go into quarantine.

— New York Daily News

Senate panel schedules hearing for Biden’s budget director nominee

WASHINGTON — Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s choice for White House budget director, will get her first nomination hearing next week in what could become one of the most contentious confirmation battles of the new administration.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to hear from Tanden, a longtime Democratic policy adviser, on Feb. 9 — the same day the Senate plans to begin former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Republicans are primed for a fight over Tanden, president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress since 2011. Her brash style has earned her enmity at times from both the left and the right.

There’s a lengthy public record of Tanden rebuking Senate Republicans, both generally and individually.

In a statement after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on Oct. 22, Tanden said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had “broken the Senate, he has broken the Supreme Court, and in conjunction with President Donald Trump, he has broken our democracy.”

Tanden has broad experience in both policy and politics and deep ties to the Clintons. She served as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign and later as director of domestic policy for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

— CQ-Roll Call

Pakistani court rejects pleas against acquittal in Pearl murder case

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected pleas seeking to overturn the acquittal of the main suspect in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, but ordered the man kept in "state custody."

The court ordered that Ahmad Omar Saeed Shaeikh, the main suspect in the Wall Street Journal reporter's murder, be shifted from the "death cell" with immediate effect.

The move is to happen within two days, after which his family will be allowed to visit. However, he will not be allowed phone or internet use.

"The court has ordered to keep Shaeikh in state custody," Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told dpa.

Khan said that the court had rejected a review petition from the government of the state of Sindh, against its earlier order to acquit Sheikh, but had allowed the federal government to file a review petition within two weeks.

"We will do our best to keep Sheikh behind bars," he said.

Khan had earlier told the court that Sheikh's release would have "global implications" for the country.

Sheikh was sentenced to death by a lower tribunal in 2002 soon after his arrest.

In April, a court in Sindh overturned his death sentence and handed him seven years in prison on the charge of kidnapping Pearl, a term he has already served. Three co-defendants handed life prison terms in 2002 were also acquitted.

All four men were supposed to walk free, but never did. They were rearrested the next day on a public safety law that allows authorities to detain anyone deemed a threat to public order.

— dpa, Berlin

Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is more than 91% effective, study finds

The Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia and controversially approved for use in the country in August is more than 91% effective against COVID-19, according to study results published Tuesday in a prestigious British medical journal.

The findings suggest that another powerful quiver has been added to the global fight against the pandemic.

The Lancet, which released the results, reported that the vaccine did not appear to provoke severe side-effects in a trial of more than 20,000 participants.

The peer-reviewed study conducted across 25 Russian medical centers found the low-cost shot to be highly effective across age groups, including in people over the age of 60.

By last week, more than a dozen countries had approved the vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which backed its development.

Russia faced criticism in the summer when it authorized the shot for use before clinical trial data emerged. But a pair of virologists said in The Lancet that the new results were unambiguous.

— New York Daily News