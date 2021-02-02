Modern meets classic Hollywood: See estate Vice Media mogul is selling at $50 million

Shane Smith, founder and CEO of Vice Media, is selling his white-stucco Mediterranean-style mansion — which sits on one of the largest lots in Santa Monica and stretches across three structures and 14,000 square feet of living space — for $50 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The ultra-private, lushly landscaped Villa Ruchello, 650 East Channel Road, sprawls over three acres of land in the city west of downtown Los Angeles, California.. The 13-bedroom, 13-bath estate underwent an expensive renovation that preserved period details from the classic Hollywood era of the 1930s while bringing the home up-to-date.

“The Mediterranean-style estate built in 1932 has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, showcasing exquisite detail by designer Kerry Joyce,” according to the official listing. “The extensive remodel meticulously restored the original details and Hollywood grandeur while infusing the latest modern advancements and finest, curated materials sourced from around the world.“

Smith bought the home for $23 million in 2015, public records show.

The listing agent is Santiago Arana of The Agency.

“We had a vision of a Chateau Marmont-style escape with the dual ability to throw lavish parties and feel homey and secluded at the same time,” Mr. Smith told barrons.com via email. He was referring to the historic Hollywood hotel. “A sort of mini-resort with the best poolside living in L.A. and a vista from every window.”

Behind antique gates, the sprawling compound boasts two guest houses, dual kitchens, expansive lawns, citrus groves, avocado trees, herb and vegetable gardens, vineyards, private water wells and a full generator system. With state-of-the-art Crestron and Lutron home-automation systems hidden within antique brass features, lighting, sound, temperature and security are controlled at the touch of a button.

A soaring entrance features stairs crafted from Moroccan ceramic tile and white oak. Grand archways lead to formal and informal living spaces brought alive with hand-painted, beamed ceilings, carved mantels, in-laid floors and arched glass doors and windows offering views of the verdant grounds.

The first floor features an additional reception room and a family room showcasing floor-to-ceiling custom bookcases and a Spanish-style antique ceiling crafted from hand-hewn wood beams. The library contains a secret bookshelf that opens to reveal a custom-made, onyx-walled speakeasy bar. Then, a secret stairwell descends to the wine cellar.

Eight bedrooms lie in the main residence, including the primary suite, with a private retreat with dual dressing rooms, freestanding soaking tub, expansive steam shower and access to private patios and tiled walkways.

Recast original terra-cotta tile in the powder room and hand-blown glass chandeliers from Venice are featured throughout.

The property’s two guest houses each feature two bedrooms and offer private quarters for guests or staff. One has a large chef’s catering kitchen. The second cottage-style guest house is separated for privacy from the other living quarters.

Outside, a 74-foot pool glistens under green palms. An entertainer’s bar sits beneath a bougainvillea-laden trellis. There’s a children’s play area and bocce court where several stone goddess statues stand. In the gardens off the pool, a Japanese-style, cedar soaking tub awaits among the trees.