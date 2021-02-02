Watch upcoming Super Bowl ads starring Post Malone, Mila Kunis, Dolly Parton and more

Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer are featured in a Bud Light ad that will air during the Super Bowl. Bud Light

You don’t have to live in fear of taking a bathroom break and missing some of the best Super Bowl commercials this Sunday. Many have already been released, and celebrities are showing up in full force.

Here’s a look at some of the Super Bowl commercials featuring athletes and entertainers.

Squarespace

Dolly Parton’s working woman anthem, “9 to 5,” has been revised by the country legend. The commercial features Parton signing “5 to 9” aimed at entrepreneurs working extra hours to pursue their dreams.

Damien Chazelle, who wrote and directed “La La Land,” directed the commercial.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace,” Parton told the Associated Press. “They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses. ‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

Michelob Ultra

Some of the most iconic athletes of the 21st century — Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan, and Anthony Davis — are featured in this beer ad all about enjoying downtime away from sports.

The spot also features Jimmy Butler and Brooks Koepka. Whether it’s Davis playing chess, Manning throwing darts or Morgan enjoying a game of table tennis, the commercial shows that athletes know how to have fun — with a Michelob Ultra, of course.

“Enjoying the moments along the journey is as important as the journey itself,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Michelob Ultra. “That’s why we’re partnering with some of the greatest athletes of our generation: to remind us all that joy and happiness are not a distraction but instead, a key ingredient to winning and success.”

Cheetos

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis team up in this hilarious ad for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. Kutcher continues to catch Kunis “orange-handed” snacking on the chips throughout the ad.

Musician Shaggy is also featured in the ad, playing off his iconic song “It Wasn’t Me.”

“Every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. “But this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!’”

Tide

The face of Jason Alexander, best known for his role as George Costanza in “Seinfeld,” is featured heavily in this Tide ad. The commercial shows a teenager wearing a “Jason Alexander hoodie” with the actor’s face on it, and his mother pleading with the teen to wash it.

Alexander — his whole body this time — is shown at the end of the commercial telling the teen, “You can’t just wear my face!”

“The tricky part was you can do a whole bunch of attitudes and facial expressions if you can move your head, but for this, I had to be flush on,” Alexander told Variety of the commercial, which shows his face portraying different looks on the shirt. “When you can’t move your head it’s really about the facial muscles.”

Bud Light

Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer are among the “Bud Light Legends” who teamed up in this commercial showing some of the most iconic characters from their past ads.

The ad promotes the beginning of a new exclusive rewards program for Bud Light.

“Fans have loved and celebrated Bud Light’s role in the Super Bowl for decades, and this year, we’re excited to reunite iconic characters in the most epic way with this new spot,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light.

Uber Eats

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are back as Wayne and Garth in their memorable roles from “Wayne’s World” for two Uber Eats commercials.

The ads are used as teasers to hype the first Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats, according to AdWeek.com.

It’s the first time Myers and Carvey have brought back their Wayne and Garth characters since a 2015 “Saturday Night Live” anniversary special.

Amazon

This 60-second ad imagines a world where Michael B. Jordan is the physical embodiment of Amazon’s Alexa.

Jordan acts as Alexa while the female protagonist asks him to do various tasks — all while she thirsts over the man People magazine dubbed the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“The crazy thing about shooting this spot, there’s a lot of things that don’t make it to the (final) spot,” Jordan told USA Today. “The guy that plays the husband is freaking hilarious. A lot of his reactions, just the way we were all working that day, it was pretty funny.”

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Martha Stewart and John Travolta are among the celebrities who show up in this commercial showing all of the uses for a home’s backyard.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and actors Carl Weathers and Leslie David Baker also appear in the ad, which promotes a Scotts Miracle-Gro sweepstakes.

“I’m an avid gardener and a longtime Miracle-Gro customer, so I was thrilled to take part in the Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial,” Stewart told People magazine, “The flower and vegetable gardens at my home are my pride and joy. I enjoy the time I spend tending to my gardens and I love bringing the outdoors in with fresh flower arrangements and fruits and vegetables that I incorporate into seasonal recipes.”

Doritos

Matthew McConaughey appears in two dimensions in this commercial for Doritos’ new 3D Crunch chips.

Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling are also in the commercial, both of whom are puzzled over the flat McConaughey. All he needs is some of the new Doritos snack to return to his normal self.

“You’ve seen him in many forms, but you’ve never seen him like this,” Kimmel tweeted.