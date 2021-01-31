Minnesota reports 996 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 996 new COVID-19 cases, along with 13 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 37,095 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 418,299.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 111,715 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 461,807 Minnesotans and led to 6,200 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, 7 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 446,137 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 39 patients were newly admitted to hospitals Sunday while there were 6 Intensive care bed admissions.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 30,362 test results to state officials, while 44,777 were reported the previous day.