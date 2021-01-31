Another Dole bagged salad recall for a possibly ‘serious or life threatening’ problem

For the second time in January, Dole recalled a bagged salad kit after a packaging blunder with the wrong dressing pack created a food allergy danger, this time a little late for full effectiveness.

Earlier this month, the recall concerned the Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit. This time, it’s the Endless Summer Salad Kit and the wrong dressing pack contains fish and egg, so they aren’t named in the ingredient listing or listing of allergens.

“No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall,” the Dole-written, FDA-posted recall alert states. “However, people who have an allergy to fish or eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

What’s being recalled are lot Nos. B00912A and B00912B, both with a best by date of 1-26-21, three days before the recall posted to the FDA website. The salads went to California, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you might be serving this to someone with a fish or egg allergy and haven’t already consumed it, throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Dole at 800-356-3111.