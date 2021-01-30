CDC requires travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses during COVID-19 pandemic

Want to travel during the pandemic? Better wear your mask.

The Centers for Disease Control on Saturday issued an order requiring travelers on public transportation like planes, trains and buses to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Requiring masks will help us control this pandemic and aid in reopening the American economy,” said Dr. Marty Cetron, a CDC official.

The mandate puts legal teeth on President Joe Biden’s first-day executive order to require masks where he has the authority to do so.

The 11-page order takes effect just before midnight on Monday night. It makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law. It does not specify a penalty for violating the law.

The rule can be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and other federal, state and local authorities.

———