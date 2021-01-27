Researchers find Baltimore spy plane a small help in crime fight; mayor to make decision on program’s fate

BALTIMORE — Researchers at the nonprofit Rand Corp. say Baltimore’s so-called “spy plane” brought some increases to the number of violent crimes solved by police last year, but they stopped short of concluding whether the controversial surveillance program is worthwhile.

In a report issued Wednesday, they wrote that a host of complicating factors prevents them from determining, at least for now, if the camera-equipped airplanes are effective tools in the crime fight.

They found police solved 28% to 31% of homicides when they had video evidence from the surveillance planes. The closure rate dropped to 17% to 20% without evidence from the planes. That’s about a 55% rate increase.

Further, police solved 23% of shootings when they had video evidence from the planes and 14% when they didn’t; that’s a 64% rate increase.

Still, the researchers warned against drawing conclusions from these comparisons.

“Despite the higher proportion of positive outcomes for (aerial video) cases, this crude comparison of rates is misleading because there are systematic differences between the types of cases for which (aerial video) evidence is available and those for which it is not,” they wrote.

They noted the city restricted flights to daylight hours, when crimes are more likely to be solved anyway. The surveillance planes were mostly used for homicides, which already are solved at higher rates than other violent crimes.

“Therefore, we would expect cases with (aerial video) evidence to have a higher clearance rate, even if (aerial video) had no effect on clearance rates,” they wrote.

Rand’s Andrew Morral, the lead author, explained further in an interview.

“We haven’t done a real effectiveness analysis so we kind of caveat our statements in the report,” he said.

The findings did not cause Mayor Brandon Scott to publicly change his position on the program. Scott has opposed the program, calling it unproven. As council president, he voted against the six-month trial run of the planes. Now, he will decide whether the planes should fly again over Baltimore.

“His position on the program is well-known, and he will be making an official determination in the very near future,” said Stefanie Mavronis, his spokeswoman.

The trial run concluded in October, with the planes in the sky for fewer than half of the hours initially proposed. While the proposal called for three planes, only two took flight over Baltimore.

In fact, the surveillance program was so limited that it provided video evidence for only 10% of crimes that it was designed to help investigate, researchers wrote in the report. They concluded that during the six months, the planes helped police solve an additional 11 serious crimes.

“Had the program been fully implemented throughout the pilot period, we would expect that a larger number of cases would have received (aerial video) evidence and that a larger number of crimes for which (aerial video) evidence was available would have been cleared or solved,” the researchers wrote.

They issued Wednesday the second of two preliminary reports on the hotly debated program. In September, they released findings from the program’s first three months, also showing a modest help to the crime fight. The second report provides statistics from the full six months.

A third and final report with their conclusions will be released this spring.

“Our report outlines a few preliminary findings based on case outcomes to date, but some of these outcomes may change as the Baltimore police continue to investigate crimes that occurred during the pilot period,” wrote Morral, the lead author, in a news release from Rand.

Ross McNutt, president of the surveillance company, said the limited results from Baltimore show promise.

“We believe these would be statistically significant with larger sample sizes in the future,” he said.

The report comes as Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold pulled funding for the surveillance planes. The couple had paid for the pilot program in Baltimore. They announced they wouldn’t be paying for the planes to fly over St. Louis.

The surveillance program has drawn fierce criticism ever since it was discovered police had agreed to launch the planes without public notice in 2016. The nonprofit ACLU sued to ground the planes, arguing they amounted to the “most wide-reaching surveillance dragnet ever employed in an American city.”

ACLU attorney David Rocah said Wednesday’s report shows the surveillance program is “completely ineffective,” but that’s hardly the point.

“Regardless of claims about effectiveness, those claims are not relevant to the questions of constitutionality,” he said. “There are lots of things that would be potentially useful for police to do, but which the constitution prohibits.”

ACLU attorneys have warned the images could be misused.

The researchers also wrote that the surveillance planes helped police solve 18% to 30% of armed robberies compared with 16% to 25% without the airplane evidence, and 35% to 38% of carjackings compared with 18% to 23% otherwise.

Baltimore continues to grapple with the gun violence that spiked six years ago. The city has suffered more than 300 homicides a year since then. Some 335 people were killed in Baltimore last year.

In Wednesday’s report, researchers wrote that of the cases they reviewed police were solving 17% to 20% of murders.

“The other striking thing about all of this is how few cases are being solved, air data or no air data,” Rocah said. “The vast majority are not being solved at all.”