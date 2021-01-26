Schoolhouse from 1880s transformed into lush Indiana home now for sale. Take a look

The Fort Wayne schoolhouse, which was renovated into a family home, is on the market for $683,000. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s not everyday you can look at an old relic from the 1880s and marvel in its complete transformation, but that’s the case with a unique house in in Fort Wayne, Indiana that recently hit the market for $683,000. What was once a one-room schoolhouse built in 1883 has been converted into a stunningly modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom house.

The home’s current owner, Eric Vanstorm, said he noticed the schoolhouse and made the then owner, John Popp, an offer even though the house wasn’t on the market, WANE 15 reported.

The school was built in the early 1880s. Screen grab from Realtor.com

“We were actually looking at houses in the area and drove by and saw this, so it wasn’t for sale when we made an offer to the owner,” said Vanstrom to WANE. “We sent him a letter, called him, and said we would like to restore the schoolhouse, and that was the only reason why he was going to sell it because his grandfather taught there in like 1905 or 1906.”

Back of house Screen grab from Realtor.com

Vanstrom realized that a great deal of the schoolhouse was salvageable even though there was water damage. An addition was added to the home to give it two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and even a basement, WANE said.

The house became the winner of the 2017 Arch Award in Restoration, according to Special Finds.

Upstairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Life happened here. Lessons were learned and pranks were played. There was giggling and probably daydreaming. Inside the walls, memories were made by students and teachers,” Special Finds said. “Now, the schoolhouse is a “home” and memories are yours to make”.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Inside, 14’ ceilings with recessed lighting and tall windows let natural light peer in onto the open concept main living/dining room, the listing on Realtor.com reads.

The primary suit has French doors that lead into the rear patio along with a walk-in closet and a handicap accessible shower with a full body jet system, heated towel rack and dual glass sinks.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It was meant to be a house where people could come visit,” said Vanstrom to WANE. “It’s not meant to house a huge family, it’s meant for somebody to live there and enjoy it, and then have people come visit them when they can.”