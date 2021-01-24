Minnesota reports 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, along with 32 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 18,252 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 247,415.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 63,185 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 454,989 Minnesotans and led to 6,095 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, 22 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 437,827 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 19 patients were admitted to the hospital Sunday, down from 76 new admissions a week earlier. Intensive care beds were filled with 4 new patients, down from 11 in the prior week.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 34,874 test results to state officials, while 42,680 was reported the previous day.