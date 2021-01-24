A mistake with possible ‘serious or life-threatening’ issues causes cappuccino cup recall

Though not-food-in-your-food recalls have proliferated recently, the more likely serious health threats come from packaging mistakes that create possibly lethal food allergy threats, such as the recall of Door County Coffee & Tea Co. French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups.

Door County’s FDA-posted recall notice says “a printing omission” caused cups with milk and soy to go out in packaging that didn’t list those allergens as ingredients.

And, this means, “People who have allergies to milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This covers lot No. 1C092220-2, expiration date 9/22/2022, and lot No. 1C120220-A, expiration date 12/2/2022, of 5.1-ounce boxes. These lots went to Florida, Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Michigan via either stores or mail orders.

To pose questions or request a refund from Door County Coffee & Tea, call 800-856-6613.