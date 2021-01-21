News briefs

Michael Flynn’s brother attended key Pentagon meeting amid Capitol riot despite Army denials

The brother of former national security adviser Michael Flynn has admitted attending a key meeting amid the Capitol riots despite repeated denials from the Pentagon.

Army Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn told The Washington Post that he was present for the Jan. 6 meeting at which the Pentagon pushed back against the idea of deploying National Guard troops to protect Congress from rampaging supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Flynn asserted that he was only briefly in the meeting and left because he thought then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was about to take action.

“I believed a decision was imminent from the Secretary and I needed to be in my office to assist in executing the decision,” Flynn told the paper.

The Army repeatedly denied that Flynn was present at the meeting, which was a key turning point in the failed response to the storming of the Capitol.

The scrutiny over the meeting comes as Congress investigates perhaps the biggest security failures in modern American history.

With Trump reluctant to call in troops, thousands of his supporters were able to overwhelm badly outnumbered Capitol Police and effectively take over the seat of American democracy.

Flynn is the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and training, a post that makes it not surprising he was present at the meeting.

But his key role raises eyebrows since his controversial brother had called on Trump to declare martial law to overturn the results of his election loss to President Joe Biden.

Michael Flynn, who was granted a pardon by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, addressed a crowd of #MAGA supporters the night before the riots.

There is no indication that Charles Flynn shares his brother’s views, and top brass have defended him as a capable and loyal soldier.

— New York Daily News

Congressman Ron Wright of Texas tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas — U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Wright, who has lung cancer, has been in quarantine since Jan. 16, and announced his quarantine in a news release Tuesday. He and several staffers came in contact with someone in Washington who tested positive for the coronavirus and were notified after returning to Texas.

Wright said in the release he is experiencing minor symptoms but feels OK overall. He urged people to follow CDC guidelines and thanked front-line workers for their efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

He remained home in Arlington during the inauguration of President Joe Biden while awaiting results of a coronavirus test.

Wright was hospitalized in September amid complications with lung cancer treatments.

— Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ocasio-Cortez walks picket line with striking NY workers

NEW YORK – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., skipped the glitz of President Joe Biden’s inaugural ball Wednesday to walk on a chilly picket line with striking workers at the Hunts Point Food Market in her home borough of the Bronx.

“We have to support them in their demands for a better life,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The firebrand lawmaker used a bullhorn to rile up the crowd of workers rallying for a $1 an hour wage hike and better health benefits.

Earlier in the day, AOC headed to the sprawling Costco supermarket to buy hot chocolate and Bustelo coffee to help keep the members of the Teamsters union warm as they walk the picket line.

More than 1,400 union workers started picketing Tuesday after voting Sunday to go on strike at the sprawling Bronx market, which supplies about half of the city’s produce.

Chanting workers tried to block trucks and cars from getting into the market early Thursday morning.

Even before AOC showed up, the strike had already attracted the support of Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and mayoral wannabes Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang.

It’s the first strike in 35 years at the lucrative fresh fruit and vegetable hub and if the walkout continues for long, it could have a serious impact on produce supplies in the five boroughs.

Workers make between $18 and $21 an hour. Management is offering a 33 cent an hour pay hike.

— New York Daily News

Britain: 4.9 million apply for EU settlement scheme so far

LONDON — Millions of people have applied to join the EU settlement scheme in Britain six months before the deadline.

New figures from Britain's Home Office show that by the end of 2020, there had been almost 4.9 million applications to the scheme.

It includes more than 4.4 million applications from England, 243,600 from Scotland, 80,700 from Wales and 78,500 from Northern Ireland.

In December alone there were 402,300 new applications to the scheme as people rushed to apply before the end of the transition period on New Year's Eve.

Under the trade deal agreed by London and Brussels on Christmas Eve, the scheme offers European Union, non-European Union, European Economic Area and Swiss citizens a chance to apply to keep living in Britain despite it leaving the union.

People must have been living in Britain before Dec. 31 to be eligible.

Home office minister for Britain, Kevin Foster, described it as "terrific news" and urged people who are eligible to apply before the June 30 deadline this year.

He also told dpa that the status will be provided digitally, rather than as a paper copy, as part of "wider society's move" toward digital documents.

— dpa