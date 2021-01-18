Gov. Cuomo to skip Biden inauguration amid concerns over threats to Albany, other state capitals

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration, opting to stay in Albany amid threats of potential violence and the possibility of armed protesters targeting capitals across the country.

The governor said Monday he will not attend the ceremony in Washington in the wake of warnings from the FBI about pro-Trump and far-right groups following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building in D.C.

“I think that my place is to stay in New York state,” Cuomo said during a remote briefing in Albany. “If there’s a possible situation here at the Capitol, I’m going to be at the Capitol. That’s my place.

“I sent my best wishes to President-elect Biden. He’s a good friend and it’s going to be a great day,” he added.

Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, two weeks after supporters of President Donald Trump breached and ransacked the Capitol.

Trump, who has spent the months since the November election sowing discord and lying about his loss, which led to his second impeachment last week, will not attend the inauguration.

State Police have said in recent days that there are no specific credible threats in New York, but security has been increased and fencing erected to keep people from gathering near the building.

State Police Troop G Commander Major Christopher West said Friday that state and local police as well as federal authorities are working together to secure the building, noting that one of two main entrances is closed and concrete barriers added to divert traffic away from the area.

“We are also aware of information that groups have been advocating for armed protests at state capitols nationwide ahead of the inauguration,” West said. “While there is no credible threat to Albany, we still have taken additional steps to increase security.”