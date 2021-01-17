Va. man charged with entering U.S. Capitol during riots

NORFOLK, Va. — In a Facebook post, a fishing charter captain from Virginia Beach said he was tear gassed last week before entering the U.S. Capitol. He said law enforcement killed a woman in front of him.

Prosecutors are now using Jacob G. Hiles’ words against him, arguing those posts prove he violated federal law Jan. 6 when a mob violently breached the legislature as lawmakers voted to certify the presidential election, according to federal court documents filed Friday.

Hiles, of Matador Fishing Charters, faces three federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building.

According to court documents, Hiles documented much of his day in Washington D.C. The documents start with an early morning photograph prosecutors say Hiles posted the morning of the riot.

The caption: “Feelin cute…might start a revolution later, IDK – in Capitol Hill.”

Hiles was said to be wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt that said “F--- ANTIFA,” a reference to a decentralized left-wing political movement of anti-fascists and anti-racists that President Donald Trump and his allies have blamed for violence and looting at previous protests.

“After being tear gassed for an hour, we entered the capitol, thousands of us. The fbi shot and killed a woman in front of us. We followed the trail of her blood out of the building,” a Facebook post from an account with the name Jake Hiles said.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot as she tried to climb through a window to reach the House chamber.

The documents say the Facebook account contained a number of first-person accounts of what was seen at the Capitol that day. An individual, said to have known Hiles for more than five years, helped agents identify him. Investigators also matched the man in the photos and videos to Hiles’ Virginia driver’s license photograph and profile picture for the Facebook account, according to the documents.

None of the Facebook posts attributed to Hiles were visible on his Facebook account Sunday morning.

Research compiled by The Program on Extremism at George Washington University said that as of Friday, there were 55 individuals facing federal charges in the Capitol siege including Hiles.

Hiles has been operating Matador Fishing Charters for about 20 years. In August, he told WAVY-TV 10 that he’d decided to stop allowing Democrats on his boat if they talked about politics. In the interview, he described himself as “a conservative who supports police, the military, believes in God and loves America.”