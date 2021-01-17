Maryland reports 2,414 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths

BALTIMORE — Maryland health officials reported 2,414 new coronavirus cases Sunday, and 25 more deaths caused by the virus.

Some 1,823 were reported hospitalized, two more people than on Saturday. About 22% of those staying in hospitals as of Sunday were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

In sum, Maryland has reported 326,445 cases and 6,394 deaths during the pandemic. On Saturday, the state reported the second death of a child under 10-years-old resulting from the virus.

Sunday’s data comes on the heels of a troubling wave of new cases and hospitalizations. Record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations were reported in December and January, respectively.

Sunday’s new caseload is the lowest total reported since Jan. 5, when 1,956 cases were tallied.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average testing positivity rate is 8.12%, down slightly from 8.13% on Saturday. About 46,000 coronavirus tests were administered in Maryland over the past 24 hours, down a bit from totals over 50,000 tests from the past few days.

The state also reported administering 7,120 new doses of the coronavirus vaccines on Sunday. That’s significantly lower than the vaccination total reported Saturday for Friday: 21,400. That was a record high for the state.

So far, 223,740 Marylanders have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 3.7% of the state population.

The highest percentage of the population — 4.76% — has been vaccinated in Southern Maryland, which covers Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Meanwhile, the lowest percentage of the population has been vaccinated in what the state calls the “National Capital Region,” which covers two of the state’s most populous jurisdictions — Prince George’s and Montgomery counties — plus Charles and Frederick counties. That region has 2.36% of its population vaccinated. The other regions in the state — the Baltimore Metropolitan area, the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland — have all vaccinated at least 4% of their populations.

The state is currently aiming to vaccinate healthcare workers, first responders and patients and staff in nursing homes, which have been ravaged by the virus in Maryland and across the nation. On Monday, the state will officially open up vaccinations for people 75 and older, teachers, school staff, child care providers, assisted living residents and others living in congregate living facilities and high-risk inmates and detainees.