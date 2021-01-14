Disneyland Resort ends annual pass program. Here’s what to know

Disneyland Resort in Southern California has scrapped its annual pass program, which allowed visitors to pay a yearly fee for multiple visits. The Associated Press file

Annual passes are no more at Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the company announced Thursday.

The program has been scrapped “due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks,” says an announcement.

Annual passholders paid a yearly fee to visit the park multiple times a year, with various tiers of passes granting additional privileges.

Current passholders will receive refunds retroactive to the March closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California.