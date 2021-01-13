‘High School Musical’ star puts California home on market for $5.8 million. Have a look

Actor/singer Ashley Tisdale of “High School Musical” fame put her fetching Los Feliz estate on the market for $5.8 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Former Disney darling of “High School Musical” fame, Ashley Tisdale, is moving on from the Los Feliz home she shared with husband Christopher French in California, and put it on the market for $5,795,000, according to Realtor.com .

The 35-year-old actor/singer purchased the chic home 18 months ago for $4.1 million, Dirt.com reported. The estate, which was built in 1923, is perched up on Nottingham Avenue and offers generous Los Angeles city views.

“Reimagined with designer finishes throughout, the estate still exudes its original character and warmth,” the listing said. “The gorgeous European oak floors seamlessly flow (through) the home and compliment the lime wash walls that mimic old world charm. The glistening sunlight dances throughout each room effortlessly and exudes great energy throughout.”

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home boasts colorful wallpaper prints in the foyer, a vast array of fireplaces including one in the stunning kitchen, which Tisdale pointed out on her Instagram.

The 4,214 square-foot-villa also comes with a two-story guest house attached to the backside. Upstairs in the main house, four bedrooms “benefit from a glittery nighttime view,” Dirt said. “One of the bedrooms spills out to a large, city-view terrace under a black-and-white striped awning, while the up-to-date vintage-inspired bathrooms sport white marble floors and top-end fittings.”

Tisdale has starred in numerous television shows including “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” and most recently the CBS sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” along with sitting in as a judge on “The Masked Dancer.” Currently, the couple is expecting their first child.

