Sharpshooting game warden frees tangled deer with a single shot, Kansas video shows

A Kansas game warden was confronted with a difficult question: Should he allow two bucks tangled by their antlers die an “excruciating death” or potentially break them free with a risky gunshot?

A bow hunter spotted the whitetail deer desperately trying to free themselves Thursday in Jackson County, according to Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The hunter notified game wardens about the “unfortunate entanglement” and they quickly began tracking the deer, officials say.

“At the time, the wardens didn’t know how long the bucks had been struggling to free themselves, but quickly observed that the deer had enough energy and wariness remaining to make approaching them difficult and potentially dangerous,” officials said. “However, the wardens were determined to do their best to save them from an excruciating death.”

Kansas game wardens had already witnessed what could happen. In October, they discovered two bucks lying dead in a field with their antlers locked together, likely the result of sparring.

“It is not uncommon for bucks to get tangled up when they fight, but they usually free themselves,” Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Capt. Larry Hastings said.

As the deer continued to struggle to break apart, bucking and pulling violently through a pasture and woods, the game wardens stayed on their trail, body camera video shows.

Finally, game warden Jeff Clouser crept close enough to toss a blanket over their heads. That momentarily subdued the deer and the game warden sensed an opportunity.

“I think I got a good shot at the beam right now,” Clouser said in the video, referring to a part of the antlers.

The game warden retrieved a gun, pointed carefully and fired a shot. The antler’s broke apart and the bucks ran in opposite directions.

“We have had several of our game wardens shoot the antlers to break them apart when they can’t free themselves,” Hastings said.

It’s not uncommon for wildlife officers to cut antlers off deer. In November, for example, California wildlife officers removed the antlers of a buck tangled in electrical cables and wires, noting that they grow back quickly, McClatchy News reported.