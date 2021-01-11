Capitol police officer seen taking selfie with rioters is suspended, lawmaker says

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram) AP

A lawmaker says a police officer seen taking a selfie with rioters as they breached the U.S. Capitol is suspended, news outlets report.

Rep. Tim Ryan says two U.S. Capitol police officers are suspended for their actions when supporters of President Donald Trump overran the building, The Hill reported. The second Capitol officer is accused of wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and directing the mob, the news outlet reported.

“It was the interim chief who determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension,” said Ryan, an Ohio Democrat and chairman of a subcommittee investigating the police response, according to CNN.

Five people died after the attack, including U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

The suspensions and arrest come as House Democrats introduce an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” saying the president has “demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.”

A least one House Republican was expected was expected to join the impeachment efforts while others in the GOP have called on Trump to resign.