National

Schumer warns of potential for additional attacks by extremist groups

SEBASTIAN TONG Bloomberg News

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that extremist groups could be planning further attacks following their storming of the Capitol on Wednesday and called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to remain on guard.

“The threat of violent extremist groups remains high and the next few weeks are critical in our democratic process with the upcoming inauguration at the U.S. Capitol to swear in President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” according to a statement released by Schumer on Sunday.

Schumer spoke to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Saturday and urged the agency to “relentlessly pursue the mob of violent insurrectionists” who attacked the Capitol.

“Given that the same incendiary, dangerous rhetoric online that occurred before January 6, which proved to be a warning of the insurrectionist attack, has only escalated since, I impressed upon Director Wray the vitalness of the FBI to work with other federal and state agencies to remain highly proactive and extremely vigilant to defend our democracy,” Schumer said, according to the statement.

  Comments  

National

Lawmakers exposed to COVID-19 during Capitol attack, physician says

National

Off-duty Capitol Police officer dies in apparent suicide, three days after Wednesday’s riot

National

Schwarzenegger compares attack on Capitol to Nazi violence

National

Trump plans defiant final week as many Democrats urge his ouster

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service