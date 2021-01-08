Courier Journal stopping Louisville presses permanently

The presses at the Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky are stopping for good.

The newspaper's printing and packaging facility will close permanently in March, according to officials with Gannett, which owns the Courier Journal. Printing and other production operations will be split between Gannett-owned newspapers in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, the Courier Journal reported.

The move will result in the loss of 102 jobs, Gannett officials said. It isn't expected to have an impact on newspaper delivery.

The Courier Journal’s advertising and news teams will remain in Louisville. The March 9 edition of the paper will be the last to be printed in the city.